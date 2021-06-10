STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Respond to plea seeking CCTV in village panchayat offices: HC

The petitioner submitted that several instances of Dalit discrimination are rampant across the State, with a recent incident in Tiruvallur.

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, ordered the State to file a detailed report on a plea seeking to install CCTV cameras at all village panchayat offices in the State to prevent the ill-treatment of the Dalit elected representatives.

According to the petition, the Tamil Nadu Government issued a Government Order (G.O.) along with the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Installation of closed-circuit Television Units in Public Buildings) Rules, 2012, which has made the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the public building mandatory as a measure of crime control.

The same principle shall apply and the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) can be implemented and extended to the village panchayat union as a measure of crime control, he stated. The petitioner submitted that several instances of Dalit discrimination are rampant across the State, with a recent incident in Tiruvallur.

He also alleged that several representations to the State on the issue elicited no response, thus moving a plea to the court. The first Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, admitting the plea, ordered notice to the State to file a detailed report by four weeks.

