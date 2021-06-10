Self-explaining payslip service by Ramco

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems has launched ‘Self-Explaining Payslip’, a smart, AI-based service that lets employees seek explanations of their compensation and payslip component. Ramco’s Self-Explaining Payslip helps employees receive prompt and personalised responses to their payroll queries, without having to write to a payroll helpdesk and wait for a response. It answers queries that employees most frequently have on their payslip and salary computation.

These include queries related to payments that vary from period to period, information that is not directly available in a payslip and tax-related queries. Available 24/7 and secured with two-factor authentication, the payslip also eases employee experience through proactive notifications.

When required, this intelligent service also enables employees to create a support ticket automatically or initiate audio/video call with the payroll helpdesk. Therefore, the payslip can help companies reduce the dependency on their payroll helpdesk/BPO support by more than 50%, thereby driving better employee experience.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said: “Infused with artificial intelligence, Ramco’s self explaining payslip can provide instantaneous and personalised answers to the questions employees have regarding their payslips, thus reducing human intervention, bridging employee-helpdesk gap and resulting in highly-engaged employees.”