STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

When art dances to the silver screen’s tunes

Have you ever pondered about the portrayal of artists in Indian cinema? Language is irrelevant here.

Published: 10th June 2021 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Jitha Karthikeyan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever pondered about the portrayal of artists in Indian cinema? Language is irrelevant here. Although there is nothing much to dwell on, as most artist characters have barely been able to nudge their way into scripts crowded with mafia dons and business tycoons, there have been a few minor victories in that fierce jostling for screen space.

These triumphs were purely based on the actor conforming to certain standards. An older character needed a growing/ grown flowing white beard with a kurta-pyjama while a younger character had the privilege of shaving off the beard and could replace the pyjama with a pair of faded jeans. A significant point to be noted is that, regardless of age, the artist character had to reek of abject poverty, alcohol and loneliness. What about female artists in cinema, you may ask.

Hallucinating, I hope? No such role for women has ever been woven into any screenplay. Those fleeting scenes of the heroine dabbling in colours are only prerequisites for her hop-skipdance song routine, watched secretly by the age-unknown hero in a wig. They are certainly not indications of her performing an artist’s role. In a country that has such a rich art and cultural heritage, a land that has produced so many celebrated artists, it is indeed strange that the artist has such minimal representation.

Doctors, engineers, bankers, entrepreneurs, taxi drivers, lawyers, disco dancers name the profession and they have all had their glorious moments on the silver screen. The artist does not qualify, simply because art has never been considered a profession. Art has always been sadly misunderstood as a hobby, dismissed as an extracurricular subject, right from school. Art contests held to mark important days like World Idli Day or International Toothache Day are regarded as duty fulfilled.

Career guidance sessions conducted before the mother of all exams, the Board exams, do not even address art as a career. A child with no clue about all the yetto- be-created masterpieces within his or her being could have gone on to become a renowned artist, with the proper advice at the right age. A few schools have tried to correct this neglect of art, only to have their efforts unappreciated by parents blinded by recurrent dreams of white-collar jobs for their offspring.

With so much ignorance around a career in arts, it is no surprise that art has been disregarded as an option. Art is like any other occupation, with its fair share of deadlines, schedules and those ladders to be climbed. The only extra ingredient in the recipe to success here is passion, for, without it, it is impossible to create anything of value or to remain dedicated. The recognition of art as a respectabl e profession, someday, will hopefully reflect in new scripts where Armaniclad, Mercedes-driving heroes play artists, and mothers are introduced as working professional artists. That would also be the day when, thankfully, that old cliched kurta would be finally cast aside unceremoniously.

JITHA KARTHIKEYAN

Email: jithakarthikeyan2@gmail.com

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp