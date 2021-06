By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs foiled bid to smuggle 1.25 kg of gold worth Rs 63.20 lakh and arrested a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Chennai Airport.

Working on a tip-off, officials intercepted Kabari Samino Jesaiah (26) of Kanniyakumari. On personal search, nine packets of gold paste weighing 1.42 kg were found stitched inside the waist belt and ankle portion of his jeans.