Cops steal Rs 5 lakh from jewellery unit, suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police personnel were placed under suspension after they allegedly stole Rs 5 lakh from a jewellery manufacturing unit on Wednesday night.

According to sources, constables Mujeeb Rahman and Sujin attached to the Flower Bazaar police station, were on night patrol when they saw a jewellery manufacturing unit open on NSC Bose Road. They found the employees counting cash and told them to come to the police station.

“Meanwhile, the owner of the company informed SI Kannan, who asked the constables to leave. After returning, the owner found that Rs 5 lakh was missing and combed through CCTV footage,” said a police officer.

They found that the constables had taken the money while the owner was talking to the SI. On order of city police Commissioner, they were placed on suspension.