CPWD executive engineer held on bribery charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) executive engineer in Madurai Zonal Office and two others in an alleged bribery case.

CBI in a statement said that a case has been registered against V L Bhaskar, CPWD executive engineer, P N Sivasankar Raja, proprietor of Brahma Developers and P Narayanan, representing SK Electricals, Chennai on the allegations that the official conspired with the duo for receipt of illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 for clearing the bills of private company and another Rs 1 lakh for refunding the GST.

During the proceedings, an amount of Rs 70,000 was recovered from Bhaskar, which he had accepted from the contractors. Bhaskar, Raja and Narayanan were caught.