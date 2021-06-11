STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kids gift hand-painted 'thank you' cards to Chennai hospital staff for leading COVID-19 battle

“All the doctors are happy to see such an effort by children to thank us,” Dean of the RGGGH Dr E Theranirajan told The New Indian Express

Published: 11th June 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

The cards include cartoons of Captain America, Spiderman and Superman, showing them as doctors who saved the lives of patients (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Children expressed their gratitude to doctors and nurses of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here by gifting about hundred hand-painted ‘thank you’ cards which are displayed at the hospital’s COVID-19 ward premises.

On Friday, doctors of the hospital stood alongside the display of cards and clicked pictures. Dean of the RGGGH Dr E Theranirajan said the children are related to parents who serve at the Inner Wheel NGO that has been distributing free food for the hospital staff during the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Chennai man arrested for swindling people through fake company with top ratings on web portal

“All the doctors are happy to see such an effort by children to thank us,” he told The New Indian Express.

The cards include cartoons of Captain America, Spiderman and Superman, showing them as doctors who saved the lives of patients.

A young girl had written in her card, “Dear doctors and nurses who work in the hospital, thank you for risking your life for us. It is the most kindest thing anybody has done.”

Cartoons and artwork such as doctors protecting the earth were also displayed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai RGGGH Rajiv Gandhi Hospital COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp