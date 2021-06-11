Kids gift hand-painted 'thank you' cards to Chennai hospital staff for leading COVID-19 battle

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: Children expressed their gratitude to doctors and nurses of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here by gifting about hundred hand-painted ‘thank you’ cards which are displayed at the hospital’s COVID-19 ward premises.

On Friday, doctors of the hospital stood alongside the display of cards and clicked pictures. Dean of the RGGGH Dr E Theranirajan said the children are related to parents who serve at the Inner Wheel NGO that has been distributing free food for the hospital staff during the pandemic.

“All the doctors are happy to see such an effort by children to thank us,” he told The New Indian Express.

The cards include cartoons of Captain America, Spiderman and Superman, showing them as doctors who saved the lives of patients.

A young girl had written in her card, “Dear doctors and nurses who work in the hospital, thank you for risking your life for us. It is the most kindest thing anybody has done.”

Cartoons and artwork such as doctors protecting the earth were also displayed.