Autopsy finds no foul play in woman found dead in RGGGH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The autopsy report of a body found on the eighth floor of Tower-3 of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital does not indicate any foul play, police sources said. “However, viscera samples have been sent to the forensic lab for further investigation,” the sources said.

The woman, Sunitha (41), was undergoing treatment for Covid at the hospital since May 21. But, she went missing from a ward in the B-wing of the third floor of Tower-3 on May 23. Last record of her oxygen saturation level was 72 per cent.

Even as her husband, Mouli was searching for the woman, he was informed about an unidentified body on the eighth floor. The man identified the body by saree and a steam inhaler found near it, police said, adding that based on a complaint, a case was registered under Section 174 and postmortem was performed.