Siddha sector reeling under neglect even as demand rises

Many Siddha graduates who passed out of institutes in the State are yet to be employed as doctors even as demand for this alternative medicine is witnessing a surge in recent years.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspecting Siddha Covid Care Centre at AM Jain School in Chennai on Tuesday | r satish babu

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many Siddha graduates who passed out of institutes in the State are yet to be employed as doctors even as demand for this alternative medicine is witnessing a surge in recent years. According to the secretary of Centre for Traditional Medicine and Research (CTMR), Dr T Thirunarayanan, of the 1,600 government Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the State, only 450 have Siddha wing.

“This does not cover even half the rural population. Even Urban PHCs in cities and municipalities have very few Siddha doctors,” he said. According to sources, CTMR would urge the State government to focus on creating Siddha wings in rural and Urban PHCs. M A Kumar, former advisor, Ministry of Health and Department of AYUSH, said a majority of graduates passing out of institutes are not recruited and that budget to promote Siddha is inadequate. 

A senior Siddha doctor said that 150 posts of Siddha medical officers are lying vacant for the past six years in clinics attached to PHCs and in Siddha hospitals. He said that no recruitment drive for Siddha medical officers was conducted, even to fill vacancies created by death and retirement, in the past six years.

Notably, there are at least five clinical specialisations at post-graduate-level Siddha. “But even in district  hospitals, not even one specialist has been posted,” said Dr Thirunarayanan. “Every year, 500 students graduate from private and the two government colleges in the State, but there is no opportunity for them. A few migrate to rural areas and set up clinics, and a few work in urban areas for paltry salaries,” he said.  

Kumar said that Siddha officials in government departments are not taking the initiative to highlight the plight of the students or those who have completed the degree.  As a solution to these problems, Dr Thirunarayanan recommended that district Siddha hospitals with a minimum 100 beds be created and District Siddha Medical Officers (DSMO) be posted for all the 38 districts. 

