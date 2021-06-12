STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Volunteers curb attendants’ entry to Covid wards at RGGGH

On Thursday, the volunteers came up with a new rule - attendants won’t be allowed without PPE kits.

Published: 12th June 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A patient on oxygen support being taken to Covid ward at Omandurar Hospital on Monday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A patient on oxygen support being taken to Covid ward. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of 37 volunteers has been working at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to ensure patients’ attendants don’t enter Covid wards. They have also been helping deliver food to patients.

“We have been working at RGGGH for a month, and since the first day, we have been trying to keep attendants from entering Covid wards. At any given time, at least 50 attendants would walk in and out of the Covid ward,” said Hari Krishnan, coordinator of volunteers.

Citing the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, in his order on May 15, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said visitors and attendants at hospitals are not allowed to meet Covid patients in isolation wards as there is a risk of them becoming super-spreaders.

“A lot of attendants only used to wear cloth masks, and that too, not properly. Some would expose their noses and some, their mouths. This increases the risk of spreading the virus since they sit in the Covid ward and then go home and to shop,” said S Shanthi, another volunteer. Hari recalls how patients were initially angered that attendants were told to leave. “They thought no one would look after them, and began shouting at us. We had no option but to allow attendants,” he said.

Finally, on Thursday, the volunteers came up with a new rule - attendants won’t be allowed without PPE kits. “We appointed a team on each floor to check Covid wards. Slowly, attendants stopped coming as they didn’t want to buy PPE kits. We only allow attendants to visit very critical patients,” said volunteer Abdul Rahman.

He added that most attendants were hospital staff themselves. “Many sanitary staff used to also serve as attendants when patients’ relatives were unable to stay in the ward. They would charge the patient’s family for this. Ever since we implemented the PPE rule, they too left the wards as they cannot afford the safety gear.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid ward chennai COVID 19 COVID patients
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp