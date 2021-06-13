Chennai Corporation comes to the rescue of Narikuravars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express highlighted the plight of the Narikuravars, Greater Chennai Corporation Joint Commisioner (education) Shankar Lal Kumravat immediately took action and asked Hari Krishnan, government-appointed volunteer-coordinator for Covid-19, to provide aid to the families at Pallavaram.

A total of 400 Narikuravars at Pallavaram were provided with rice, vegetables, groceries and medicines, said Hari Krishnan. He said that in Poonamallee localities, Udavum Karangal is providing support to Narikuravars.

“We found that Narikuravars in Pallavaram were struggling to get rice, dal, sugar, oil, aatta, and vegetables. Besides, they wanted soap, masks and health kits,” he said. Hari Krishnan said during the count, it was found that 220 families of Narikuravars live in the locality and they are daily wagers who don’t have a ration card. It is learnt that Kumarvat also approached Kenzer from Dorai Foundation to fullfil the request.