By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has released a Covid-19 handbook with answers for frequently asked questions.

The handbook has answers for when someone must get tested for Covid-19, what are the symptoms, where to get tested, and home isolation rules.

It also has details on helpline numbers 044-2538 4520, 044,46122300, 108 and 104.

People can also reach out to the Corporation in WhatsApp at 9499933644.

View and download the full handbook below in Tamil and English: