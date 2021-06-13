Chennai teen siblings in dire straits as Covid kills ‘wonder woman’ mother

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Our father left when we were very young. Our mother was a 'wonder woman' who would cycle more than 10 km daily despite her asthma, work every day of the week without any holidays, and in the evening, finish all the household work - all this to ensure we had a comfortable life. Then, Covid took her away from us," recounts 17-year-old Balaji*.

Since being orphaned, Balaji and sister Selvi* (18), from Saidapet, have been living at their maternal aunt's house in Sirkali of Mayiladuthurai district.Their mother worked as a caretaker of a visually-impaired couple in Adyar, and would cycle from Saidapet to Adyar and back every day. Initially, when she had difficulty breathing, she thought it was just one of her regular asthma attacks and did not think about it much.

"A few days later, it got worse and she developed a high fever. My sister and I had gone to Sirkali to stay at our aunt's place due to the lockdown. But, as soon as we heard the news, we rushed to Chennai in an auto. Numerous policemen stopped us, but we reached somehow. We never thought that within three days since then, we would lose the most important person in our lives," Balaji recalls.

His mother tested positive for Covid and passed away two days after being admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Selvi recalls her mother as a bold and responsible woman. "Despite financial constraints, she ensured we went to school and had three meals a day. She sent my brother to a hostel so he would focus on his studies and also get quality food. She wanted him to become an IAS officer."

"I don't remember her taking leave, even on festivals. All of this to earn Rs 10,000 a month. Now that she is gone, I must gather myself and help my family. For now, my aunt is helping, but her financial situation is such that it will not be long before we have to fend for ourselves," she adds. Selvi says she always dreamt of working in a car company and take her mother for a drive.

Their aunt says she has been pledging her gold and taking loans to feed the family. "I have always treated my sister's children as my own. Her passing has been difficult for each one of us to deal with. My husband, who is an auto driver, has also been struggling to earn money. We are doing all we can, but don't have enough resources to last more than a couple of days," she says.

A LIFE LOST TOO SOON

Balaji and Selvi’s mother worked as a caretaker of a visually-impaired couple in Adyar, and would cycle from Saidapet to Adyar and back every day. Initially, when she had difficulty breathing, she thought it was just one of her regular asthma attacks and didn’t think it would be anything serious