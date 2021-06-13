VITEEE results announced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the results for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) on Saturday. The entrance exam was conducted on May 28, 29, 31 and June 10, 2021 as an online remote-proctored examination.

The results are available in https://admissionresults.vit.ac.in/viteee. According to a statement issued by the institute, applicants from 31 Indian States, 8 union territories and more than 15 foreign countries participated in VITEEE.

Applicants within the first one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling scheduled from June 21 to July 16 in four phases. The statement said that applicants who secured more than 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission in VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal only. The classes are likely to commence from August 2.