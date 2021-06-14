STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A goal in sight for hockey players

With relaxations being introduced every week, the association is waiting for the state government to relax the rules for training and start sports activities.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

A men’s hockey match of the Chennai Hockey Association, before lockdown

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Keeping athletes engaged during a lockdown isn’t an easy feat. Lack of activities, change of routine and finding new ways to stay occupied at home can be difficult to keep the mind focussed. Addressing these challenges faced by the state hockey players, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu took the digital route to conduct various training sessions that can ensure their mental, physical and emotional fitness.

“These are challenging times for any athlete. They have never seen such a scenario where they have to stay indoors for such a long time. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu has been in touch with its fraternity to help them overcome the challenges during COVID-19. We have been in touch with the players, coaches and technical officials virtually. Prominent guest speakers have given lectures on hockey rules, fitness, motivation techniques, the art of goalkeeping and technical sessions on umpiring to keep all of them engaged,’’ said M Renuka Lakshmi, general secretary of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Renuka Lakshmi

With relaxations being introduced every week, the association is waiting for the state government to relax the rules for training and start sports activities. “The 11th Hockey India nationals that have been postponed indefinitely may resume in September. The All India MCC-Murugappa tournament in Chennai is also tentatively scheduled for the same month. So we need to start activities once the restrictions are relaxed,’’ said Renuka.

They also have ambitious plans for their teams once the training begins for the upcoming season. “We are keen on conducting the state championship (inter-district) where players will be selected from the 32 districts to represent the Tamil Nadu state team. We will pick the final team after the players undergo a 30 to 40 days residential camp. If it is not possible to have a tournament, we will select the players through open trials,’’ she added.

The Hockey Unit also has a contingency plan for the benefit of the players. “If we are not able to have a camp or trials, at the moment, we have a database of our players with records of their past performance. We will call prominent senior and junior players who have represented the state and try to have a camp based on the data when things get normal after lockdown. These players, both men and women, will be contacted virtually and online sessions will be held for them from the end of June. The final team will be picked once the tournament dates are announced,’’ said Renuka, adding that the players will be asked to focus on endurance and strength training to perform better at the national level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chennai lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp