Chennai: Spiritual guru Siva Shankar Baba booked for sexual assault, harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spiritual guru Siva Shankar ‘Baba’, said to be the founder of the Sushil Hari International School in Kelambakkam, has been booked for sexual harassment and assault, following complaints from alumni of the school.

The Mamallapuram All Women Police on Saturday registered three FIRs, and a DSP-rank officer has been appointed to investigate the cases with the help of four teams, said a senior officer of Chengalpattu police. The officer, however, added that the case would be transferred to the CB-CID.

On Sunday, a source in the DGP’s office confirmed to Express that the case has been transferred to the CB-CID. Shankar was booked under the POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

He is believed to be outside Tamil Nadu at the moment. Days ago, alumni of the school took to social media, accusing Shankar of sexually abusing them during their school days. He was accused of molestation, intoxicating minors with alcohol, showing them pornographic content and rape.

After receiving complaints, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) summoned Shankar and teachers who were allegedly complicit in the crimes. Shankar didn’t respond to the summons, following which the TNCPCR inspected the school. He is reportedly undergoing treatment for a heart attack in Dehradun.