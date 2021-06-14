Dentist arrested for posing as MP’s kin, flashing fake e-pass in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A dentist has been arrested for allegedly flashing a fake ‘Member of Parliament’ vehicle pass and enjoying uninterrupted travel during the lockdown in southern Chennai.

Sources from the Pallikaranai police said the dentist, Shyam Kanna, recently evaded a police check by claiming to be a relative of South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

The cops grew suspicious, and on calling the legislator’s office to cross-check the claim, learnt that no such passes were issued.

Kanna was nabbed after a hunt, the police said, adding that he was booked for cheating, forgery, and violating the lockdown rules, and remanded in prison. An investigation is on to trace the people involved in printing the fake pass.