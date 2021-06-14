Fresh Covid-19 cases in Chennai continue to decline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city recording less than a thousand positive cases on Saturday, the number of fresh cases has been declining rapidly. According to the data shared by Chennai Corporation, the city recorded a negative case growth of 7.6 per cent in a seven-day block from June 7 to 13.

All the 15 Corporation zones are recording a negative case growth as well. A lower case growth means more people are getting discharged daily than the number of new cases. The city now reports just 2 per cent active case rate with 9,839 active cases, while a whopping 97 per cent of patients have been discharged.

Corporation officials noted that the vaccination drive is picking up pace and more camps are being conducted in hotspots. “We have vaccinated 10,332 people at Koyambedu and close to 3,000 at Kasimedu and Chindradripet. The focus is now on hotspot areas,” said a corporation official. Meanwhile, the city’s test positivity rate is now 3.27 per cent, indicating that the contagion has been efficiently contained.