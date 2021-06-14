Over 10,000 in Koyambedu market vaccinated against Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 10,000 vendors, drivers and others working at the Koyambedu market have been vaccinated so far, according to city corporation numbers.

Officials are conducting special vaccination camps for Koyambedu vendors. Up to May 31, 4742 persons had been vaccinated in these camps.

The numbers had reduced in early June with only 17 and 11 people vaccinated on June 1 and June 2 respectively. On June 11, however, 642 people were vaccinated and 677 people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the total to 10,332.