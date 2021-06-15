STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Volunteers team up, distribute 1,30,000 meals to Chennai’s homeless

As a result, a lot of food was being wasted. As per government data, there are a little over 10,000 homeless people in the city, but the number of food packets distributed is way more.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

food food wastage garbage

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 28 NGOs have come together to supply food to the homeless in Chennai. Working under the umbrella ‘Volunteers War Room’, they have supplied as many as 1,30,000 meals over the last 15 days.“I got the idea of working under an umbrella organisation when I saw a lot of duplication in work. Most volunteers distributing food were unaware of others who were doing the same, and had been handing out food in the same localities repeatedly,” said N Hari Krishnan, co-ordinator of the volunteers. 

As a result, a lot of food was being wasted. As per government data, there are a little over 10,000 homeless people in the city, but the number of food packets distributed is way more. Volunteers War Room works with the Greater Chennai Corporation, and is divided into 15 groups that distribute food in 15 zones of the city.“Most organisations use mini vans to distribute food, and homeless people form huge lines to collect it. Physical distancing norms are blatantly violated, and people who are very old or cannot walk miss out,” said a volunteer. The government has given the group 10 vans.

However, there is still duplication of work by NGOs that aren’t a part of the group, volunteers pointed out, adding that the government is trying to rectify this.Volunteers War Room also helps take Covid patients to hospitals, and caters to those in home quarantine. Work to streamline the distribution of food to the homeless is being done across Tamil Nadu.

Over 10K homeless  

As per government data, there are a little over 10,000 homeless people in the city, but the number of food packets distributed is way more

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai FREE FOOD
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp