Gang murders man in Chennai by hurling country bomb, hacking him with machetes

According to the police, the victim was identified as P Sarath from Anna Street at Perumbakkam on the outskirts of Chennai

Published: 16th June 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was brutally murdered by a six-member gang which hurled a country bomb and later hacked him with machetes at Perumbakkam on Tuesday night, said the police.

According to the police, the victim was identified as P Sarath from Anna Street at Perumbakkam on the outskirts of Chennai. Police said Sarath worked as a contract employee doing menial jobs in a private company.

“On Tuesday night, Sarath was outside his house talking over the phone and walking on the street. At around 9.30 pm, a six-member gang in three motorbikes approached him. Eyewitnesses said that seeing the gang, Sarath started to run towards the main road,” said a police officer.

The gang chased Sarath and one of them hurled a country bomb which fell on his head and exploded with a huge noise. Sarath swooned as he sustained severe injuries on his neck and head.

Police said that the gang hacked Sarath several times with machetes. As people from the neighbourhood approached the scene of crime hearing the loud noise, the gang threatened them not to come closer and sped away in their two-wheelers.

The information was passed on to the Perumbakkam police who registered a case and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for autopsy. Police believe the gang murdered Sarath due to previous enmity and have launched a hunt for the suspects.

