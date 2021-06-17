STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases in Chennai down to 1%

In a positive development to the measures taken to control Covid cases in the State, active cases in Chennai has now come down to a mere one per cent.

A patient screening centre set up at Kendriya Vidyalaya, in Chennai on Tuesday |DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a positive development to the measures taken to control Covid cases in the State, active cases in Chennai has now come down to a mere one per cent. According to a data shared by the Chennai Corporation, 7,464 persons are undergoing treatment now. Additionally, 12 of the 15 corporation zones have one per cent active cases, while the remaining have two per cent.

Officials said that with the vaccination drive continuing in hotspot localities like markets, the chances of spread, too, are being reduced. “There is still a partial lockdown and vaccination is going in a good place. So we expect to identify clusters and contain them,” said a corporation official.

While Chennai only vaccinated as many as 5,905 people on June 15, compared to nearly 15,000 people on other days, the numbers are expected to go up as the State has received 6.16 lakh doses from its orders. With 22.25 lakh people being vaccinated, Tamil Nadu has approximately vaccinated 25 per cent of its population.

kovai’s VRDL identified as high throughput lab
Coimbatore: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), located inside the Coimbatore Medical College, as a high throughput laboratory, along with those in Tirunelveli Medical College and the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research. ICMR had chosen the VRDL earlier in 2020, for quality control testing of nasal and throat samples from other labs 

