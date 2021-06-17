Are you tuning in to be healed?

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the current global scenario, where health scares have become an unsettling norm, the efforts to tackle its negative ripple effect too have spiked, it seems. From taking to alternative healing and therapy methods, indulging in self-care, practising mindful activities such as yoga to reconnecting with one’s consciousness, people across the world are on a path to reset their mind, heal the body, reconfigure life and restore its systems. In line with this collective effort, Loka House and Samudra Foundation and Yoga Space, will be hosting a 48-hour virtual retreat Tune in to Heal this weekend.

The idea, to create a platform where people can come together, learn, teach and heal together, occurred to Anuradha Subramanian of Loka during a time of turbulence. “The idea was the offshoot of a conversation that I had with my friend and co-founder of Samudra, Laura Rodenas, when the country was reeling under the second wave of the pandemic. We discussed the situation and spoke about the need for a place where people could unite, raise their consciousness through different forms of healing movement therapy, sound therapy, meditation, yoga and whatnot,” she says.

Soon, the conversation translated into a tangible idea and garnered the interest of teachers and healers from across the world. “Over 25 teachers have united for this cause and this event wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of our community of teachers and students,” she says, pointing to the exhaustive and incredible list of practitioners, masters, healers and therapists, who will be a part of the two-day event.

Belly Dance Movement Therapy workshop by Nivetha Shree, Chinese Medicine and Yin Yang Yoga workshop by Shereen Oberg, Art Therapy: Self-reflective Practice by Hasika Suresh; Violet Flame meditation by Divya, Compassion- based meditation by Kirat Randhawa, Purposeful Power (a mat-based conditioning class) by Michelle Sorensen, Intense Vinyasa with inversions and balance poses by Sara Teller; Yincredible and Mandala Flow by Yohini Manohar, Prana Yoga by Anand D, Managing Mind and Body by interventional radiologist Deepa Shree, dynamic yoga flow by S Sabarithaa, Love your Body (a gentle yin class) by Maria Jose Sole, and a restorative meditative session by Virginie Crouzat, will be some of the sessions that will enable participants to dive into the world of mindful healing.

The retreat will also double up as an online fundraiser to lend support for two causes. “The retreat is donation-based and the funds raised as part of it will be used to support Alternative Media Centre and Revamp by Aaval, which have been pivotal in raising funds for folk artists in Tamil Nadu amid the pandemic, and Samudra Foundation, which has been supporting the children of Covelong Village since 2016,” she reports.

To donate and register, visit: www.samudrayogaspace. com/tuneintoheal