STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Curating art in the pandemic age

In the first of DakshinaChitra’s Tales from Museum series, Paul Abraham and Pavitra Rajaram discuss promoting art in the digital medium

Published: 17th June 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Still image from ‘Reimagine’ series, 2021 © Sarmaya Arts Foundation.

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Art and history aficionados can never forget their first experience of being engrossed in the beauty of a museum’s belongings. Unfortunately, geographic restrictions, coupled with the pandemic, have limited access to such wonders. Well, what if the museums could come to them instead? In the first session of DakshinaChitra’s new series ‘Tales from Museums’ on Tuesday, founder of Sarmaya Museum, Paul Abraham, and his spouse and brand custodian Pavitra Rajaram talked about the conception of the museum and what it takes to engage thousands online with an artistic approach.

Of devices and details
A non-profit, self-funded culmination of Paul’s passions, Sarmaya is an online repository of historic and contemporary art and artefacts that uses digitalisation as a tool to increase its reach multifold. “Today, museums have been hit so hard simply because they can’t even benefit from physical attendance. They’re all grappling with how to create that outreach and engagement. Digitalisation is, in my opinion, not something that people can delay,” commented Paul.

“The most important device that we have today is the mobile phone. Through our website, the museum is available to you on your phone at all times. You can see everything at the click of a button,” he added. However, engagement online requires a creative approach. Sarmaya’s Instagram account focuses on aesthetically appealing visuals that can grasp a person’s attention instantly and then lead them to other properties such as their website and Facebook account.

Take this eye-catching animation on the platform that combines elements of five different artworks, for instance — — with the backdrop of an embroidered Pichwai, a tiger from artist Jethro Buck’s ‘Ways of seeing Tigers’ struts into a photograph of the Amber Palace adorned by a large necklace from an old jewellery book; blue pottery vases are nestled in the palace’s arches and you see an enamelled boat drift on a river in the foreground.

“The post garnered 10,300 views in merely 3-4 days. Every panel is a small story. It’s a different way of thinking. Is it really important to focus on details or to draw people in through stories? For us, it’s not about mapping point A - B - C. We allow people to choose their own experience and follow that thread,” added Pavitra. Through the combination of audio, visuals and animation, they also hook in the younger generation.

Reaching out to the youth
Constant engagement and storytelling through IGTV, online exhibitions, posts etc. have enabled the museum to reach large swathes of people in the country and beyond. These technological advancements, however, put the spotlight on the changed requirements of future museums. “It begs the question, what is the new expertise that we may need in a museum, going forward? Now we need people with design skills, those who know animations and are familiar with the new online properties that are popular with youngsters,” said Paul. Apart from appealing to them through online mediums, the museum also does outreach programmes in various schools across the country.

After an engaging first session with Sarmaya, Dakshina- Chitra looks forward to featuring other museums. “When it seemed like the lockdown was here to stay for a while, DakshinaChitra had the idea of connecting up with many museums, to stay in touch with people and talk about their work. We are looking to make it a regular online program, where we reach out to other museums like Sarmaya, look at their collection and what we can learn from them,” said Pradeep Chakravarthy, historian and advisor at DakshinaChitra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp