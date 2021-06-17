Prepare mark list, schools told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government asked schools to prepare a mark list for Class X students that can be used for admissions into Class XI or Polytechnic colleges. As Class X state board public exams were cancelled this year, schools have been asked to use Class IX marks to formulate this list.

Initially, the State government had announced that schools can conduct an entrance exam with 50 objective-type questions to admit new students and retracted the statement within a day. The State School Education Department on Wednesday in its official proceedings noted that a Class X marksheet was crucial for admissions into Industrial Training Institutes, Polytechnic Colleges and Class XI. The department elaborated yardsticks based on which marks can be allotted to students.

If a student wrote both quarterly and half-yearly examinations in Class IX, then schools can award the student the highest mark scored in each subject in either of the exams. If a student attended only one of the two exams, then marks secured in that exam can be recorded as final.

If a student has failed a subject or was absent for a subject in both the internal exams, then a minimum mark of 35 can be awarded. Higher secondary schools can use these marks as a yardstick to accept new students into Class XI, it suggested.