Sevalaya steps up to serve communities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sevalaya is taking efforts to support the fight against the pandemic. BNY Mellon sponsored three ICU beds worth Rs 38 lakh for Stanley Government Hospital and Sevalaya coordinated the procurement, transportation, and distribution. The company also sponsored a medical van which is being used to ferry Covid patients at the Government General Hospital, Thiruvallur.

In association with Kone Elevatrs India, Sevalaya distributed sanitation kits to frontline health workers and dry ration kits to 113 families in Thiruvallur. Sanitation kits were also distributed to the frontline workers in Chengalpet, Kanchipuram, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, Udhagamandalam, and Puducherry. Meanwhile, Asian Paints sponsored Rs 2 lakh worth sanitation kits for the frontline workers in Kanchipuram. Sevalaya was the implementation partner.

They also coordinated with Vasavi Seva Foundation, USA, to hand over oxygen concentrators to gover nment hospi tal i n Thanjavur. They procured oxygen concentrators from Vishay Precision Group of Companies for use in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu. Two ambulances of Sevalaya, one funded by Vishay Precision Group of Companies and the other by Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, were flagged off recently by Mageshwari Ravikumar, Kanchipuram district collector.

On June 15, Mannai Rajasekar Memorial Shnegam Foundation on behalf of Thanjavur Poondi College Friendship Association donated essential grocery kits for 50 tribal families living in and around Gudalur. Priyadharshini SR, center head, Sevalaya, Gudalur, distributed the kits to members of Paniyars and Kattunayakar tribes.

Recently, Aravind Srinivasan, chief financial officer of Varroc Engineering and a long-time donor of Sevalaya, donated Rs 1 lakh for Covid relief work. Sevalaya purchased 200 sanitation kits and distributed them to frontline workers and health workers at Mannargudi Government Hospital and villagers in the surrounding area.