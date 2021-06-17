Stalin pays surprise visit to ration shops in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to six ration shops in Alwarpet, Nandanam and Lloyds Colony, and enquired with family card holders whether they were getting all essential commodities regularly.

He also inspected the distribution of Rs 2,000 Corona relief second instalment, and the Covid relief kits. Later, he distributed relief fund and kits. Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present.