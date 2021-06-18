STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excavators dig up narrow streets, residents irked

Residents of Mathur are agitated with excavators being used to dig up their barely 12-15 feet wide streets as part of the Integrated Storm Water Drain (IWSD) project.

Representational image | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Mathur are agitated with excavators being used to dig up their barely 12-15 feet wide streets as part of the Integrated Storm Water Drain (IWSD) project. While residents said that they welcome the project, many lanes in the area are narrow and houses are generally small, and built on compact plots (for economically weaker sections). 

“Since excavators are used in these narrow lanes, many residents are out on the streets agitated about what might happen to their building structures. In many cases, the drainage infrastructure has been damaged due to sheer force,” said B Thirugnanam of Mathur TNHB Colony residents association.

While Corporation officials have promised to repair any damaged drainage structures, residents fear that damages to their borewells or the houses will lead to unnecessary expenses, at a time when many are out of regular work. Moreover, damage to drainage structures may contaminate their groundwater, they fear, since borewells are the primary source of water in the area.

“We don’t know who to speak to in case of problems. The contractors are often rude to us and don’t respond,” said Sudha, a resident of Mathur Third Main Road 102 Street. RS Babu, convenor of Manali-Mathur lake restoration committee, a federation of 31 residents welfare associations, said that manual digging would be an ideal solution in these narrow lanes while excavators may be used for the main roads.

The Corporation has restarted work on the IWSD project in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin, funded by the Asian Development Bank, after focusing on Covid management. When contacted, an official said that work was going on smoothly and was started only after convincing the residents. “These issues have been sorted out and they have been given the phone number of a Corporation engineer to contact in case of any concerns,” the official said.

