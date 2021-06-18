Perumbakkam tenement residents in deep water

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inhuman ‘Chinese Water Torture’ was devised centuries ago to drive the victims insane following stress of water droplets falling on their scalps for a prolonged period of time. Though not even remotely similar to this practise, Covid patients isolated in their rooms at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam, having to stare at leaking ceilings all day, struggling to get even a single night’s sleep, might be going through bouts of trauma beyond our grasp.

A resident who requested on anonymity said, “The walls have been leaking for the past two years, though we tried to fix it many times, sometimes even out of our own pocket. The smell becomes unbearable and now I cannot even leave the room because I am quarantined.”

Slum board officials had attempted to fix the issue by plastering ceilings only two months ago and before that, the patient’s family spent money around Rs 5,000 to fix the leakage. However, these multiple attempts only managed to stop the leak for a month at best. “You cannot sleep in the bedroom with the constant dripping of water. What makes it worse is knowing that it comes from the toilet on the upper floor,” she said.

Persistent dampness in the walls has led to fungal growth and its suffocating smell blankets the house. Kanika (name changed), an L Block resident said almost every house in her block have leaking ceilings. “Water drips into the bedroom, kitchen and the hall too. Officials sometimes send men to do some quick fixes but nothing offers a lasting result,” she said.

Advocate Commissioner K Elango, who was appointed by the Madras High Court to take stock of the rehabilitation and to register residents’ complaints, visited the tenements in 2018. Later, he stated in his report, “I had inspected many flats in various blocks and found that the bathroom and bedroom walls were damp due to the leakage of water from the pipelines fitted outside.

In some cases, the ceiling is also leaking on account of overflowing water from overhead tanks.” He recommended that a team of engineers, not under the control of the State Government, be appointed to inspect blocks A to U at Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam to ascertain the quality of construction.

Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) founder Vanessa Peter demands a technical assessment of the buildings. “Every time the issue is brought to the officials’ knowledge, there offer only temporary solutions. A technical audit is required at the earliest,” she said.

A senior Slum Clearance Board official told Express that funds have been allotted and repair work is being executed across blocks. “There is a designated engineer to handle such repair work on site and we have been instructed to take up works immediately,” the official added.