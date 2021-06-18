Sputnik V vaccine rolls out in Chennai's Apollo Hospitals; costs Rs 1145 per dose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday introduced Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 for its employees at their Greams Road branch here.

Apollo is now the first hospital in the country to launch the Sputnik V vaccine as a limited pilot soft launch, a statement from the hospital said.

“The Sputnik V vaccine which is now available at our vaccination center starting today has been directly procured by Apollo Hospitals from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and will be available for Rs 1,145 per dose, including administrative charges at our vaccination center,” a statement from the hospital said.

The hospital in the statement has said that the vaccine would be available for the public as well.

Sputnik vaccine has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent and is an adenoviral vector vaccine given in 2 doses.

The first dose is given as an intramuscular injection in the upper arm and the second dose is given 3 weeks later (21 days).

