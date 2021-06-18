STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin announces Rs 61 crore Kuruvai package for farmers

For this, the government has earmarked Rs 50 crore and allocated Rs 11.09 crore to establish farm ponds,” Stalin said in a statement.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a Kuruvai package worth Rs 61.09 crore for Delta farmers. This would benefit as many as 2,07,259 farmers in districts like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, and parts of Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Tiruchy districts.

“With a view to ensure higher yield by Delta farmers, a total of 2,870 metric tonnes of certified paddy seeds, chemical fertilisers for 1.90 lakh acres and green manure seeds for 24,000 acres would be given to farmers at a subsidised price. For this, the government has earmarked Rs 50 crore and allocated Rs 11.09 crore to establish farm ponds,” Stalin said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said usually, Kuruvai cultivation takes place in 3.2 lakh acres of lands in Delta districts. This year, it has been planned to undertake in 3.5 lakh acres and the State Agriculture Department has taken steps to keep sufficient stock of short-term paddy seeds, chemical fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, and other input materials. Steps are also being taken to start transplantation works expeditiously. Till June 14, Kuruvai cultivation was done in 1,69,300 acres of land.

After consultations with representatives of farmers’ associations, 647 desilting works in waterways are going at a total cost of Rs 65.11 crore. As on June 16, storage level at Mettur dam stands at 94.26 feet (57.656 tmcft). The Chief Minister has already written to the Union Minister for Jal Shakthi to ensure release of Cauvery water as per the monthly schedules, fixed by the Supreme Court, to ensure continuous water supply to the Delta areas. 

Based on the letter, the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s meeting would be held on June 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp