Stalin announces Rs 61 crore Kuruvai package for farmers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a Kuruvai package worth Rs 61.09 crore for Delta farmers. This would benefit as many as 2,07,259 farmers in districts like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, and parts of Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Tiruchy districts.

“With a view to ensure higher yield by Delta farmers, a total of 2,870 metric tonnes of certified paddy seeds, chemical fertilisers for 1.90 lakh acres and green manure seeds for 24,000 acres would be given to farmers at a subsidised price. For this, the government has earmarked Rs 50 crore and allocated Rs 11.09 crore to establish farm ponds,” Stalin said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said usually, Kuruvai cultivation takes place in 3.2 lakh acres of lands in Delta districts. This year, it has been planned to undertake in 3.5 lakh acres and the State Agriculture Department has taken steps to keep sufficient stock of short-term paddy seeds, chemical fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, and other input materials. Steps are also being taken to start transplantation works expeditiously. Till June 14, Kuruvai cultivation was done in 1,69,300 acres of land.

After consultations with representatives of farmers’ associations, 647 desilting works in waterways are going at a total cost of Rs 65.11 crore. As on June 16, storage level at Mettur dam stands at 94.26 feet (57.656 tmcft). The Chief Minister has already written to the Union Minister for Jal Shakthi to ensure release of Cauvery water as per the monthly schedules, fixed by the Supreme Court, to ensure continuous water supply to the Delta areas.

Based on the letter, the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s meeting would be held on June 22.