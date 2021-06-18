Upload images of waterbodies on district websites: Madras HC tells state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the court will not hesitate to demolish buildings if found to be constructed on waterbodies, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the state to complete the exercise on uploading high-resolution images of waterbodies on the respective district websites to prevent encroachments.

The issue pertains to a PIL moved by K Shanmugasundaram, president of Iyarkai Valam Matrum Perumpalla Odai Padukappu Nala Sangam, Erode, seeking direction to the authorities to refrain from disturbing or altering the Perupalla Odai in Kathirampatti village in the name of Erode Smart City scheme.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that high-resolution satellite images and corresponding survey numbers being available with several authorities so that there can be no future desecration or depletion of water bodies anywhere in the State. The court adjourned the plea to July 15 for the state to file its report.