STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai tops in percentage of population fully vaccinated

In Chennai, 8% of residents have received both doses. In comparison, the percentage of those who received both doses was 4% in Mumbai, 5% each in Bengaluru and Delhi, and 3% in Hyderabad. 

Published: 19th June 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai covid vaccine

Beneficiaries receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special 3 days vaccination camp. (Photo | ANI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of fully vaccinated people in Chennai is higher than other major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, according to CoWIN data compiled by the city corporation as on Friday evening.

In Chennai, 8% of residents have received both doses. In comparison, the percentage of those who received both doses was 4% in Mumbai, 5% each in Bengaluru and Delhi, and 3% in Hyderabad. Of these cities, Delhi had the highest population of around 3.1 crores. 

In terms of the city population that has received at least one dose, Bengaluru has covered the most -- 29% of its population followed by Chennai (25%), Mumbai (18%), Delhi, and Hyderabad (16% each). 

Chennai’s vaccination progress:

Out of Chennai’s population of 80 lakhs, 56 lakhs were found to be eligible (over 18 years of age) for vaccination. Among them, it has completed vaccination of at least one dose in around 35%, second only to Bengaluru that has vaccinated 41%. 

Around 11% of Chennai’s eligible population have received both doses. 

The percentage of males in the overall population who have been vaccinated was slightly higher than females who were vaccinated in the city, as was the case in the other cities that have been compared here. 

The data showed that 27% of Chennai's overall male population and 39% of its eligible male population were so far vaccinated with at least one dose when compared to 22% of the overall female population and 32% of the eligible female population that have received at least a dose. 

Chennai has so far vaccinated 24% in the 18-44 age group with at least one dose, 58% of those between 45 and 60 years of age with at least one dose, and 53% of those over 60 with at least one dose. 

City Municipal Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told The New Indian Express that vaccinations were carried out in the city systematically with a detailed daily target under various categories set ahead of each working day based on the number of doses available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai vaccination vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp