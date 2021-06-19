Chennai tops in percentage of population fully vaccinated

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: The number of fully vaccinated people in Chennai is higher than other major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, according to CoWIN data compiled by the city corporation as on Friday evening.

In Chennai, 8% of residents have received both doses. In comparison, the percentage of those who received both doses was 4% in Mumbai, 5% each in Bengaluru and Delhi, and 3% in Hyderabad. Of these cities, Delhi had the highest population of around 3.1 crores.

In terms of the city population that has received at least one dose, Bengaluru has covered the most -- 29% of its population followed by Chennai (25%), Mumbai (18%), Delhi, and Hyderabad (16% each).

Chennai’s vaccination progress:

Out of Chennai’s population of 80 lakhs, 56 lakhs were found to be eligible (over 18 years of age) for vaccination. Among them, it has completed vaccination of at least one dose in around 35%, second only to Bengaluru that has vaccinated 41%.

Around 11% of Chennai’s eligible population have received both doses.

The percentage of males in the overall population who have been vaccinated was slightly higher than females who were vaccinated in the city, as was the case in the other cities that have been compared here.

The data showed that 27% of Chennai's overall male population and 39% of its eligible male population were so far vaccinated with at least one dose when compared to 22% of the overall female population and 32% of the eligible female population that have received at least a dose.

Chennai has so far vaccinated 24% in the 18-44 age group with at least one dose, 58% of those between 45 and 60 years of age with at least one dose, and 53% of those over 60 with at least one dose.

City Municipal Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told The New Indian Express that vaccinations were carried out in the city systematically with a detailed daily target under various categories set ahead of each working day based on the number of doses available.