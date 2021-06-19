Coming out of the celluloid closet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Born in Paramakudi, I came to Chennai about 14 years ago, to study. Since then, life has taken several whirlwind turns. Though I confronted my identity only when I became an adult, the undertones of emotions that came with being non-binary and gender- fluid always laced my life. I lacked the awareness to acknowledge it.

So, I continued living with the label the world had given me ‘a woman’. In college, when I felt drawn to women, I thought it stemmed from concern, care and love. I didn’t recognise the underlying emotional and physical needs it came with. And when I did, I was scared to express it.

However, when I started working with anna, director PA Ranjith (as an AD in Madras), through his ideologies and commentaries, I started unravelling the politics behind the lives of marginalised communities, genders and identities. Through continued interactions with comrades and LGBTQIA+ activists, I was able to realise my identity, my rights and gather the courage to come out as a queer individual (now, a gender non-conforming person).

Stories on screen

However, I observed how homosexuality was always othered and being witness to the hate and injustice pushed me to make a documentary on the lives of lesbians in India. When I shared the idea, nobody, not even friends helped me. Technicians and artistes too refused. For someone who had already been rejected by family, friends and society, rejection made its ominous appearance in my professional pursuit as well. But life always has a way of telling you to not lose hope and to me, it came in the form of Ranjith anna.

When he offered to produce my documentary, my dreams fell into place. I joined hands with people like Justin Prabhakaran (music composer) and other wonderful technicians, who shared similar ideologies and it set the foundation for my now award-winning documentary film, Ladies and Gentlewomen (2017) and in a way, my future pursuits too. Today, the film has reached different people and places, starting conversations on life beyond the heteronormative.

I see this act, where a filmmaker, who has been an active voice for one oppressed-marginalised community, not only welcome a person from another oppressed community into the industry but also guide them to a space that is rightfully theirs as a political rebel revolution. If I reach the position where anna is or go beyond that, I want to render the same help to another Malini, someone who is in the margins, looking for that one opportunity. What he did was a subtle act of enabling the oppressed to reclaim their space. Social changes are mostly intersectional and this is one such. Ella politics-leyum, innoru politics kaana viduthalai iruku (In all politics, there is freedom for another). The search for that freedom and the journey of the movement can culminate positively when communities come together.

Activism through art

History plays an important role while documenting lives. But in the cases of people from marginalised gender and sexual identities, history has been conveniently erased, destructed and sadly forgotten. Queer persons in (most) movies and shows are only portrayed as caricatures and as characters without individual identities; more often in the backdrop of cishet stories or in cishet stories that are (pathetically) queered. I am someone who trusts in the power of film as a tool for change.

Documentation of queer lives, of the oppressed in various mediums in the most authentic way, is important. I am often asked ‘Why are you always focusing on queer films, Malini? Why can’t you shoot a hetero movie’. Who said I can’t? I can direct a movie about the cishet community from the prism of a queer — about their relationships, how they show affection, how they hurt. Society should have a balance of all kinds of voices and narratives.

The relationships among queer persons are different and to coat it with a treatment similar to cishet relationships is nothing but a shortcoming on the creative’s part. I don’t want to make the same mistakes as my cishet counterparts and direct movies without empathy. I was never ready to give up on my dreams. There has been oppression, mockery, ostracisation, unsolicited gaze and judgement at the workplace. To have a comfortable workspace, where there is safety, dignity and security is the basic right of every individual.

This will make several dreams a reality. While the overall atmosphere of the industry was not so conducive, now, supportive hands and the voices of change are becoming stronger. People are stepping up as allies. This small yet significant change gives me the peace that future generations will have a welcoming space in the film industry and greater opportunities to tell stories of those from our ilk and beyond.

(As told to Roshne Balasubramanian)

