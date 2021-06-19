Engineering grad in Chennai swindled of Rs 1.9 lakh after coming across job offer online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh by fraudsters via phone after he approached them for a job in the city.

The victim, S Diwakar of Nerkundram, is an engineering graduate. During the lockdown, he surfed the Internet for 'work from home' offers and came across a company online called Fyon Tech Enterprise.

When Diwakar contacted them through the contact numbers provided, he was given the assignment of filling 800 applications for a payment of Rs 20 per form. However, when he completed the job and asked for the payment, he was allegedly threatened by them. They said the company suffered a loss of Rs 20 lakh since his work was not perfect.

The fraudsters also allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from Diwakar and the panicked victim reportedly transferred Rs 1.9 lakh from his bank account to them.

Realising that he had been cheated, Diwakar lodged a complaint at Nolambur police station and a case has been registered. Further investigations are on.