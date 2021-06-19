Fire breaks out in tyre factory near Gummidipoondi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out in a tyre recycling plant near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district. According to the police the fire took place in the early hours of Friday. The SIPCOT Industrial Park housed a few factories which focus on manufacturing tyres.

Police said that the fire broke out from the used tyres stocked at the yard of a tyre recycling plant. On information, personnel of Fire and Rescue Services from Gummidipoondi, SIPCOT and Thervoy Kandigai rushed to the spot. After fighting until Friday afternoon, they brought the fire control. Padirivedu Police registered a case and is investigating