Seven Indian Navy pilots honoured for performance in course

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven Indian Navy pilots were awarded the prestigious “Wings” by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command who reviewed the Passing-out-Parade (POP) at the Naval Air Station Rajali, Arakkonam to mark the graduation of the 96th Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) on Friday.

The pilots underwent rigorous training for 22 weeks at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the Helicopter Training School (HTS) in strict compliance with the Covid protocol. Training for the 96th HCC commenced in mid-January 2021 and the trainee pilots were introduced to the nuances of helicopter flying.

The pilots underwent a challenging syllabus which included navigation, night flying and operating over sea. At the end of the course, the trainees were adjudged for Best in Flying, Best in Ground Subjects and Best in Overall Order of Merit, a release stated.

After the ceremonial review, the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy was awarded to SLT K Pawan Raj for being adjudged as the Best All Round Trainee Pilot and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy to LT Dhananjay Prakash Jadhav for standing first in order of merit. A book prize was also awarded to SLT K Pawan Raj for standing first in ground subjects.

The newly-qualified pilots will be appointed to various frontline operational units of the Indian Navy where they will take on varied missions.