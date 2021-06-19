STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment case: CB-CID gets more time to complete investigation

During the hearing of the suo motu petition on Friday, the investigation agency submitted that a total of 113 witnesses were examined and their statements recorded.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:56 AM

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

Image used for representation. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted six weeks to the CB-CID to complete the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment complaint against a former DGP filed by a Superintendent of Police (SP).

During the hearing of the suo motu petition on Friday, the investigation agency submitted that a total of 113 witnesses were examined and their statements recorded. The agency also said that relevant certificates as required under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act are also being collected.

The State submitted that all efforts are being taken to collect the analysis report from the forensic department. Advocate General R Shanmughasundaram submitted that the report of the Internal Complaints Committee has also been forwarded to the Secretary of Home Department for further action.

Taking note of all the submissions, Justice Anand Venkatesh directed the investigating officer to complete the investigation and file the final report before the jurisdictional court concerned within six weeks. The court adjourned the plea till July 30 for filing compliance.

sexual harassment
