STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu may need more time to handle cyber frauds in real time

Centre’s new facility to fight financial cyber frauds in real time may take time to reach TN 

Published: 19th June 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Union Home Ministry announced the operationalisation of a 24x7 national helpline (155260) and a platform to help victims to report financial cyber frauds so that police and banks can act on them in real time respectively, it seems that Tamil Nadu may have to wait for a while to catch up with the development.

As of now, the helpline along with the platform (Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System) is available together only in seven states and Union Territories (Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh).

However, Tamil Nadu residents can still report financial cyber frauds through the portal www.cybercrime.gov.in and by visiting police stations directly.

Though a statement from the ministry issued on Thursday said that the rollout in the other states is underway, an official in the state, privy to the development, sought anonymity and told The New Indian Express that Tamil Nadu is likely to take more time to join the league.

"MHA is taking efforts on this. The initiative also needs coordination between various departments and it would certainly need time. However, there are other factors besides this," the official said.

A senior official from the state cyber crime cell was unavailable for comment.  

If implemented, the technology would hugely benefit Tamil Nadu residents, as, according to the former Chennai Police Commissioner, 80 per cent of cases in cybercrime division had been related to financial frauds.

Besides, Union Finance Ministry data reportedly stated that Tamil Nadu ranked first in the amount of money involved in frauds pertaining to debit and credit cards and internet banking.

The helpline 155260 and the platform has been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry, with active support and cooperation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all major banks, payment banks, wallets and online merchants.

Just in two months, since its soft launch on April 1, the helpline helped save more than Rs 1.85 crore of defrauded money from reaching the hands of fraudsters, the ministry statement said.

How the platform and helpline work in real time

1. Victim calls helpline 155260 - operated by the concerned state police

2. Police operator notes down details and raises a ticket on the management platform

3. The ticket (a request) reaches banks, wallets, and merchants concerned,   depending on where the money is

4. Victim is alerted with an acknowledgement number and instructed to submit complete details of the fraud on https://cybercrime.gov.in/ within 24 hours

5. Meanwhile, banks see the ticket and put the transaction on hold. If the money is moved, the ticket is sent to the next bank to which the money was sent. The process is repeated until the money is saved from reaching fraudsters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberfraud Tamil Nadu
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp