Tracing Tamilness through tortillas...

CHENNAI: Cocadas, tamales, arroz con leche, jamoncillos… what do these dishes from the Mexican cuisine have in common?” asks Priya Kumaresh Pandiyan, over a phone call, from her residence in the US. Before we decipher the names of the dishes, she enthusiastically declares, “Namma Tamizh influence dhan!” Cocadas – Thengai barfi, arroz – paal payasam, jamoncillos – therattipal/pal kova.

“Two traditionally and historically very rich communities have strikingly similar foods and the Mexican cuisine has very strong Tamizh influences,” she shares, drawing more parallels between the popular corn tortillas and sola roti, Mexican rice and thakkali soru, totopos and appalam. “The ancient Tamils were international traders and wherever they went, they left an inimitable trace of their presence.

Linguistic evidences claim how the Mayans were Tamils from Ceylon and there was a strong Tamil presence in Mesoamerica too. That’s why we find such influences and similarities in the cuisine, among other aspects,” she explains, giving us a peek into the origins of another popular dish from the Mexican cuisine – Tamale. “The dish is similar to our Ilai adai/kozhukattai.

While Tamale is widely understood as a word for wrapped food, the etymology of the word Tamal, in ancient Tamil simply means husk or leaf. The leaves of the Tamalam tree are called Tamala Pathram in Tamil. There are mentions of the Tamale in ancient Tamil poems including one written by poet Kabilar in his Kurinji songs from the Tamil Sangam era,” she details, diving into a maze of historical references.

A reaching through recipes

Priya, through her Instagram page, has been serving history of the Tamizh land’s food culture to fellow enthusiasts and ‘Tamilanders’. Started in 2018 as a simple page to share her culinary prowess and ancient Tamil food recipes, the page took a turn when Priya’s enthusiastic hunt on the Gram for a similar page led her to a dead end. “I found pages that discussed the history of multiple other global cuisines but there were close to none for the Tamil cuisine.

At least the ones that talked about its history. I was inspired by Karim Moyer-Nocchi, a professor, who runs a historical Italian food Instag ram pa g e and I decided to dive into creating one for Tamizh food,” says the blogger, with a degree in mechanical engineering and industrial engineering. We are engrossed as we scroll down her page. The grids are dotted with the vernacular names of vegetables – Vidhaiavarai (beans), Pachai poo kosu (broccoli), Senkizhangu or Akkaraikizhangu (beetroot); with mouthwatering traditional recipes, and laced with pearls of Tamil wisdom.

We are made aware that the widely commercialised Mulligatawny soup is nothing but milagu thanneer (Pepper water), an ancient name given to rasam, a dish infused with black pepper and tamarind extract. “During ancient times, this was not served with rice. It was served in a mann paanai to drink at the end of the meal as it helped in digestion. The Britishers decided to thicken it with tomatoes, vegetables and sometimes even meat to make it consumable with a spoon.

Now, our milagu thaneer is popular across the globe. Popular brands have processed it into ready-tomake soups too without crediting its origins. How many of us realise this?” ‘Kezhvaragu’s (finger millet) history in the Tamil context can be traced back to about 4,000 years’, ‘The name idli is derived from Ittu, Avi (Pour and steam)’, ‘Thosai (Dosa) from Thoithu sei (Ferment and use)’, ‘There are mentions about Thosai even in Sangam literature…’ In our 30-odd-minute conversation, Priya peppers almost every minute with an interesting tidbit about the Tamizhland.

Research, serve, repeat

Priya spends at least five hours daily to read and collect information about different dishes that have now either been anglicised or are lost in time. “There are books, scholarly researches and multiple channels that give insights into our food history. Researcher Orissa Balu’s talks have been a guide too. We just need to spend time to look, learn and share,” offers Priya, whose page following is slowly inching towards the 3,000 mark.

“I receive a lot of support from Tamils from across the globe. It is interesting how those who are not living in their motherland now, are the most concerned and interested about their history. When something is so accessible to you, you don’t value it and fail to preserve and appreciate it. A lot of support has come from second-generation Tamils from the Eelam too,” beams Priya, who also conducts Instagram live cooking classes.

“The idea is to bring global attention to what we already have and hopefully revive what we’ve lost,” she shares. Priya also conducts cooking classes on request. “One of my longest cooking class was with an American on preparing a Banana Leaf virundhu. It went on for four hours, but we had the most fun!” she laughs.

Creative pursuits

While it takes a lot of effort to put together content that is authentic to Tamizh history, it is often met with cynicism from different pockets, informs Priya. But her husband has been a wall of support and a sounding board in her journey. “I have a habit of connecting contemporary events with historical references. Not a lot of people have the patience to listen to them. But he does! He is perhaps the only one (besides my followers) who listens to all of it,” shares the creative.

Currently, she is working in collaboration with @WhatthePottu exploring and documenting the food and lives of early humans from the five Tamizh thinnais (Tamil poetical- geographical landscapes). “I want to use the goodness of technology and further document this history through YouTube videos and podcasts,” she adds.

Visit Priya’s Instagram page: @Tamilfoodhistory