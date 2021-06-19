STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Vandalur Zoo to test all lions for Canine Distemper Virus, gets 50 imported vaccine doses

So far, two lions have tested positive for CDV -- 9-year-old lioness Neela and 19-year-old Raghav

Published: 19th June 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Asiatic lions

The CDV was detected in Vandalur Zoo lions by chance, when ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute was testing their samples for SARS-CoV-2 (File photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaving nothing to chance, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park is planning to test all its Asiatic lions for Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and has also procured 50 imported vaccine doses to cover all the big cats in the park.

So far, two lions have tested positive for CDV -- 9-year-old lioness Neela and 19-year-old Raghav. Based on the available evidence, Neela died more due to Covid-19, while Raghav, who tested negative for Covid-19, is normal and exhibiting no typical severe symptoms of CDV like muscle twitching, seizures etc.

Naga Sathish Gidijala, Deputy Director of Vandalur Zoo, told The New Indian Express, "We had a very detailed discussion with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on CDV. It cannot be called an outbreak. It's only been incidental. The 12-year-old lion Pathbanathan, who died recently, has also tested negative for CDV. So, it's not a huge concern as of now. However, to completely rule out the threat, we will try to test all the lions for CDV. TANUVAS can test the samples."      

The CDV was detected in Vandalur Zoo lions by chance, when ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI) was testing their samples for SARS-CoV-2 and any other comorbidities, which would help the veterinarians in finetuning their treatment regimen. In its report, IVRI had termed the infection "very mild".

Vaccination soon

In February, well before the outbreak of Covid-19, Vandalur Zoo was in talks with Etawah Lion Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh, which happens to be the only official licence holder to import CDV vaccines from a pharmaceutical firm in the United States.  

"After the CDV outbreak in Gir National Park in Gujarat that killed several lions, our veterinarians had expressed the need for CDV vaccination, but there is only one company in the United States that manufactures the vaccine in limited numbers based on pre-order and we need to have a license to import. Later, we learnt that Etawah is the coordinating centre in India for CDV vaccination. Except for an advisory, the vaccination guidelines and protocol prescribed by Central Zoo Authority (CZA) does not include CDV vaccine for big cats," a zoo official said.

Etawah Park received the vaccination consignment from the United States only last month. "We are planning to send a member of our vet team next week to Etawah to bring 50 CDV vaccine doses, which will cover all our big cats," the official said.

Scientific study on death of lions
                
Vandalur Zoo officials said: "We are personally grieved by the death of two young lions and want a detailed scientific study to be conducted. We have requested the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) to conduct a more in depth analysis of the lioness Neela samples available with them. We secured multiple samples (blood, nasal, rectal, liver etc) of Pathbanathan which we will send to multiple laboratories for molecular, cellular, forensic and genome sequencing to understand how Covid is behaving in big cats, especially lions. So far, we have limited or zero knowledge as no studies are conducted in this direction."

Sources said the Central Zoo Authority of India was also reviewing different protocols being followed and incorporating a few changes as several zoos have reported Covid-19 cases. A virtual meeting with all zoo directors was conducted on June 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalur Zoo Chennai Canine Distemper Virus Lion
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp