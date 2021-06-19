Youth dies in brawl; hunt on for 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arumbakkam police are on the lookout for five persons who escaped after a drunken brawl, which resulted in the death of a youth. According to police sources, six youth had been staying in a private hotel in Arumbakkam for the last one week.

On Thursday evening, they consumed alcohol and got into an argument and attacked each other. The hotel staff sent them out and they began pelting stones at each other. In the melee, a youth named Badri suffered grievous injuries and collapsed.

The other five fled the spot on witnessing it. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the injured youth to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.