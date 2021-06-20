STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metro to resume operations from Monday with 50 per cent seating

Suitable markings 'X' will be pasted in alternate seats as an indicator for passengers to not sit on the mark to ensure social distancing.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:16 PM

Chennai Metro

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail will resume operations with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday after a brief halt due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to a statement from the metro, the trains will run from 6:30 am to 9 pm in both the Blue line (from Airport to Wimco Nagar) and Green line (from St Thomas Mount to Dr. MGR Central Metro Station).

The headway between trains will be five minutes during peak hours and ten minutes during non-peak hours. The metro officials have said that crowd control staff will be deployed in all stations to monitor Covid-19 norms such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

Suitable markings “X” will be pasted in alternate seats as an indicator for passengers to not sit on the mark to ensure social distancing. The Metro has asked all the passengers to follow social distancing norms.

