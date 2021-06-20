STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Interior decorator murdered; wife held, hunt on for boyfriend

A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her boyfriend in the wee hours of Saturday in Saidapet as he opposed their relationship.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her boyfriend in the wee hours of Saturday in Saidapet as he opposed their relationship. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kothandapani, an interior decorator at a private firm, and a resident of Jayaram Street in Saidapet.

His wife Nirosha (30) worked at a beauty parlour in T Nagar. Nirosha was secured by police and a hunt has been launched for her lover identified as Mani, who worked at a tailor shop in the same complex as Nirosha. “The incident happened around 2 am when Kothandapani was asleep. Mani who reached the house hacked Kothandapani with a machete before fleeing the spot,” said a senior police officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp