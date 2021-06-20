Interior decorator murdered; wife held, hunt on for boyfriend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her boyfriend in the wee hours of Saturday in Saidapet as he opposed their relationship. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kothandapani, an interior decorator at a private firm, and a resident of Jayaram Street in Saidapet.

His wife Nirosha (30) worked at a beauty parlour in T Nagar. Nirosha was secured by police and a hunt has been launched for her lover identified as Mani, who worked at a tailor shop in the same complex as Nirosha. “The incident happened around 2 am when Kothandapani was asleep. Mani who reached the house hacked Kothandapani with a machete before fleeing the spot,” said a senior police officer.