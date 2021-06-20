STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trick or treat? Hospitals continue to fleece Covid patients

Forty-two-year-old S Srinath, who works in the pharma sector, had enough of the 'treatment' he was getting from a hospital in Anna Nagar, so much so that he fought his way out.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

42-year-old S Srinath, who works in the pharma sector, had enough of the 'treatment' he was getting from a hospital in Anna Nagar, so much so that he fought his way out. If he had not done so, Srinath says the hospital bill would have ruined him financially. Srinath, after testing positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital on May 22.

For 15 days of hospitalisation, he was asked to pay Rs 11.50 lakh, which translates to over Rs 76,000 a day. According to the Tamil Nadu government’s regulations, per-day charges for treatment with oxygen support for non-critical patients should not exceed Rs 15,000. For critical cases (under CM’s insurance scheme), per-day charges for treatment in ICU with ventilator support should not exceed Rs 35,000. For treatment in ICU under NIV, CPAP, Bi-PAP, the cap has been fixed at Rs 30,000.

Srinath, still weak from the infection, told Express that the hospital, in the name of treatment, was engaging in unethical practices. “I got admitted to the hospital because I had trouble breathing and needed oxygen support. On that day, I did not get a hospital bed with oxygen support at any of the government facilities. They (the hospital) openly said the cost would be Rs 80,000 a day. I felt normal after a couple of days, but they made me stay in the ICU for nine days and kept me on 10 litres of oxygen support.

Only after questioning, and even fighting with doctors, did they finally shift me out of the ICU and reduce the oxygen supply. They also gave me 11 doses of remdesivir,” he explained. He said he was checking the mounting bill amount daily, and on May 29, asked the doctors to discharge him as he wouldn’t be able to afford the treatment anymore. “I could not arrange any more money, but they refused to discharge me. After much effort, however, I managed to get discharged on June 6. When I was in the hospital, my wife and son also tested positive.

My wife got admitted to another hospital for five days, which I didn’t even know about.” To clear the hospital bill, Srinath’s family mortgaged all the jewellery they had, and even took a private loan, he said. “After I questioned the hospital about the bill, they gave me a discount of Rs 1.50 lakh, and made me sign a ‘thank you’ note. I am planning to petition the Chief Minister’s grievance cell regarding the issue.” In the discharge summary, the hospital said Srinath had come with fever and cough with a history of throat and body pain.

“(The) patient was initially started on oxygen support. In view of increased oxygen requirement, (the patient was) shifted to the ICU, started on BIPAP support, and weaned off. (The) patient was treated with antibiotics, anti-virals, steroids, gastro-protectives, multivitamins, and other supportive medicines. (The) patient was discharged at request,” the summary said.

Hospitals continue to fleece Covid patients though the govt capped treatment rates. The situation is such that one had to demand a discharge since the hospital had already made him haemorrhage more money than he could afford. In another case, a family that lost its breadwinner was forced to ink a bond to get his body

