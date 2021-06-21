Chennai businessman chases thieves away from his house by stoning car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police search has been launched on Sunday for a gang of five who allegedly attempted a house burglary in Kolathur. The incident happened in the house of one Krishnan (54), a wholesale vegetable vendor in the locality.

He was staying with his wife Amudha (51) and son Sriranjan (17) on the first floor and isolated his two daughters - Vishnupriya (17) and Vaishnavi (15) - with Covid symptoms on the ground floor of the house.

Meanwhile, five miscreants broke into the house around 7 pm on Saturday and threatened the girls with sharp weapons, asking for keys to the almirah, police said. They also gagged the girls using tape before transferring cash and gold ornaments to a gunny bag.

When Sriranjan came down on hearing unusual noises, he saw the gang and immediately started pelting stones on their car. The five dropped the gunny bag and fled the scene. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case has been registered.