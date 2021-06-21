Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects zero-delay ward at government children’s hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected a zero-delay ward set up at the Government Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore, as part of the Covid-19 preparatory works monitoring on Sunday.

According to a press release, the chief minister inspected the 250-bed ward set up exclusively for the Covid-19 treatment of children as experts predict that children will be affected much in the third wave.

The State is preparing to tackle the third wave and has also instructed all the hospitals to allot 50-100 beds for Covid-19 treatment for children. Ministers K N Nehru, K Ponmudi, E V Velu, and Ma Subramanian, and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan were among those present.