Breather for commuters in Chennai as transport services resume after 33-day gap

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu have been categorised as Category III districts due to declining Covid cases.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers in a local bus at T Nagar in Chennai| R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of 33 days, public transports were allowed to operate in the city on Monday with 50% occupancy.Metro rail service and buses ran with 50% occupancy, apart from some private offices opening with 50% of staff, according to the revised norms in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu even as the lockdown was extended till June 28. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu have been categorised as Category III districts due to declining Covid cases.

“Hiring autos and travelling in buses without having to apply for e-registrations come as a relief and it makes the commute to office easier,” said Mohammed Rizwan, who works in a private firm in Teynampet.
Restaurants opened for parcel services from 6 am to 9 pm. Sweet and savoury shops were also allowed to function during this time on Monday. Hardware and stationery shops were allowed to function from 9 am to 7 pm. Bicycle repair shops, shops selling electrical items, footwear shops, automobile dealers, novelty stores, beauty stores, tailors, photo studios were also allowed to open between 9 am and 7 pm.

Comments

