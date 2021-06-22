STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corpn takes up cleaning activities in waterbodies

The Chennai Corporation has taken up massive cleaning work in waterbodies across the city to remove silt and water hyacinth, ahead of the monsoon. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A robotic amphibian machine cleaning a waterbody in Chindadripet | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has taken up massive cleaning work in waterbodies across the city to remove silt and water hyacinth, ahead of the monsoon. Officials of the corporation said that they are looking to deepen the waterbodies and strengthen their catchment capacity during the rainy season.“Some of the proposed works were not taken up due to the lockdown. We are fast-tracking it now,” said a corporation official. 

The civic body took up cleaning up major waterbodies including Adyar River, Cooum River, Velachery lake, Adambakkam Lake, and canals in Perungudi, Cooum, Kodungayur and Virugambakkam. Officials said that robotic machines such as multi-purpose excavators, mini-amphibians, and amphibian water masters were deployed. “Close to 1000 metric tonnes of garbage were likely to be collected from the drive on Monday. This will continue till June 26,” officials said. 

Apart from this, the civic body is awaiting a response to the show-cause notices issued to 23 contractors of stormwater drain projects which are pending. “The works for constructing the pending Stormwater drain projects should begin by the month. We are expecting to avert flooding in major areas in the north and central Chennai,” an official said.

