New weekly special train between Chennai and Silghat in Assam to run from June 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: North Frontier Railway has notified weekly special trains between Silghat in Assam and Tambaram.

According to a press note, Train No. 05630 Silghat Town – Tambaram Weekly Special will leave Silghat Town at 10.05 am from June 25 (Fridays) and reach Tambaram at 9.25 pm the third day until further advice.

In return, Train No. 05629 Tambaram- Silghat Town Weekly Special will leave Tambaram at 6.55 pm from June 28 (Mondays) and reach Silghat Town at 4 am the fourth day until further advice.

Advance reservation for the fully reserved special trains was opened by Southern Railway on Tuesday, added the statement.